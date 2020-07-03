All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7232 Timberidge Drive

7232 Timberidge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7232 Timberidge Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this 3/2/2 Home with NEW paint, NEW vinyl plank flooring, NEW carpet in bedrooms, NEW updated lighting, NEW granite in kitchen, NEW APPLIANCES. GREEN VALLEY ELEMENTARY! Discover this updated 3 bedroom home with excellent schools. Huge Great Room has cathedral ceiling, brick fireplace & wall of gorgeous built in bookshelves with glass front cabinets. Tenant to pay all utilities and landscaping.
To view the home keep following the Rently.com ad.
If you like the home and would like to apply please go to www.frontlineproperty.com and follow all application instructions!
I look forward to working with you.
Kelly Lawless
Frontline Property Management
0600525
817-288-5559
www.frontlineproperty.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7232 Timberidge Drive have any available units?
7232 Timberidge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7232 Timberidge Drive have?
Some of 7232 Timberidge Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7232 Timberidge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7232 Timberidge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7232 Timberidge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7232 Timberidge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7232 Timberidge Drive offer parking?
No, 7232 Timberidge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7232 Timberidge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7232 Timberidge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7232 Timberidge Drive have a pool?
No, 7232 Timberidge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7232 Timberidge Drive have accessible units?
No, 7232 Timberidge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7232 Timberidge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7232 Timberidge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

