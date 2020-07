Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Open floor plan, updated kitchen with granite and updated appliances, decorator paint, updated sinks and faucets in master bath, and split bedrooms. Lush landscaped yard with large patio and storage bldg. Sprinkler system with drip system for flower beds. Fireplace has a woodburning insert capable of heating the home. Pets are on a case by case basis.