Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
7021 Marilyn Ln
Last updated September 4 2019 at 6:13 PM

7021 Marilyn Ln

7021 Marilyn Lane · No Longer Available
North Richland Hills
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

7021 Marilyn Lane, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7021 Marilyn Ln Available 09/15/19 Beautifully 3Bd 2Ba Home for Lease In North Richland Hills, TX - Beautifully home in North Richland Hills near an acclaimed school district. Open concept kitchen / living room with Antigo Blanco exotic granite countertops, high end gourmet style stainless steel appliances, custom handmade full hardwood cabinets with rounded corners, inlaid sconces, travertine tile floors in the kitchen and hand scraped hardwood floors. Home includes marble style entry, over 45 pod lights with self dimers, custom crown molding, custom baseboards, modern 2-tone paint scheme w/accent walls, and custom stone overlay on fireplace. Both remodeled bathrooms are amazing including a marble style floor, waterfall style faucets, custom stone in master shower and rain style shower head. A beautiful back yard surrounded by a custom built fence.

For more details on application requirements, please visit us at (www.verdei.co) and select the Application Screening Criteria link under the Tenants menu. To apply for a property, select the Vacancies link, find the property, and click the Apply Now button. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.

(RLNE5133737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7021 Marilyn Ln have any available units?
7021 Marilyn Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7021 Marilyn Ln have?
Some of 7021 Marilyn Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7021 Marilyn Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7021 Marilyn Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7021 Marilyn Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7021 Marilyn Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7021 Marilyn Ln offer parking?
No, 7021 Marilyn Ln does not offer parking.
Does 7021 Marilyn Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7021 Marilyn Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7021 Marilyn Ln have a pool?
No, 7021 Marilyn Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7021 Marilyn Ln have accessible units?
No, 7021 Marilyn Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7021 Marilyn Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7021 Marilyn Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

