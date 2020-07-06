Amenities

7021 Marilyn Ln Available 09/15/19 Beautifully 3Bd 2Ba Home for Lease In North Richland Hills, TX - Beautifully home in North Richland Hills near an acclaimed school district. Open concept kitchen / living room with Antigo Blanco exotic granite countertops, high end gourmet style stainless steel appliances, custom handmade full hardwood cabinets with rounded corners, inlaid sconces, travertine tile floors in the kitchen and hand scraped hardwood floors. Home includes marble style entry, over 45 pod lights with self dimers, custom crown molding, custom baseboards, modern 2-tone paint scheme w/accent walls, and custom stone overlay on fireplace. Both remodeled bathrooms are amazing including a marble style floor, waterfall style faucets, custom stone in master shower and rain style shower head. A beautiful back yard surrounded by a custom built fence.



