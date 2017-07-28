6964 Warbler Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

Incredibly well maintained 4 bedroom home with master down. Beautiful hardwood floors, white kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a huge media room, media equipment stays. Backyard is all turf making this home as low maintenance as they come, front yard is maintained by HOA. Brand new washer, dryer and refrigerator are included in lease. Owner will keep utilities in their name and bill tenant monthly making this property turn key and move in ready. This home is walking distance to greenbelt and community park. Don't miss this rare opportunity to lease in this desired community.