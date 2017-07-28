All apartments in North Richland Hills
North Richland Hills, TX
6964 Warbler Lane
6964 Warbler Lane

6964 Warbler Lane
Location

6964 Warbler Lane, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Incredibly well maintained 4 bedroom home with master down. Beautiful hardwood floors, white kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a huge media room, media equipment stays. Backyard is all turf making this home as low maintenance as they come, front yard is maintained by HOA. Brand new washer, dryer and refrigerator are included in lease. Owner will keep utilities in their name and bill tenant monthly making this property turn key and move in ready. This home is walking distance to greenbelt and community park. Don't miss this rare opportunity to lease in this desired community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6964 Warbler Lane have any available units?
6964 Warbler Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6964 Warbler Lane have?
Some of 6964 Warbler Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6964 Warbler Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6964 Warbler Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6964 Warbler Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6964 Warbler Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 6964 Warbler Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6964 Warbler Lane offers parking.
Does 6964 Warbler Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6964 Warbler Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6964 Warbler Lane have a pool?
No, 6964 Warbler Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6964 Warbler Lane have accessible units?
No, 6964 Warbler Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6964 Warbler Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6964 Warbler Lane has units with dishwashers.

