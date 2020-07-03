All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 6917 Glenwood Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
6917 Glenwood Dr.
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:01 AM

6917 Glenwood Dr.

6917 Glenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6917 Glenwood Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
North Park Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Story Home in NRH in Birdville ISD - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home with 1 1/2 car garage. Off Western Center and Sunrise. This home has new inside paint, new plank in living areas and new carpet in bedrooms. This home features a good sized living area with fireplace and a divider wall into kitchen where dining table is. The utility closet is in the kitchen. The home is all electric. Fenced yard. Open patio. BISD. No inside smoking, no housing vouches. App fee is $45 pp, deposit holds home 2 weeks and then rent must start. TAR app. Need income of 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

(RLNE2011150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6917 Glenwood Dr. have any available units?
6917 Glenwood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6917 Glenwood Dr. have?
Some of 6917 Glenwood Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6917 Glenwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6917 Glenwood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6917 Glenwood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6917 Glenwood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6917 Glenwood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6917 Glenwood Dr. offers parking.
Does 6917 Glenwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6917 Glenwood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6917 Glenwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 6917 Glenwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6917 Glenwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6917 Glenwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6917 Glenwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6917 Glenwood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary