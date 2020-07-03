6917 Glenwood Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single Story Home in NRH in Birdville ISD - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home with 1 1/2 car garage. Off Western Center and Sunrise. This home has new inside paint, new plank in living areas and new carpet in bedrooms. This home features a good sized living area with fireplace and a divider wall into kitchen where dining table is. The utility closet is in the kitchen. The home is all electric. Fenced yard. Open patio. BISD. No inside smoking, no housing vouches. App fee is $45 pp, deposit holds home 2 weeks and then rent must start. TAR app. Need income of 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



(RLNE2011150)