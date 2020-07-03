All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated February 24 2020 at 6:19 PM

6829 Swallow Lane

6829 Swallow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6829 Swallow Lane, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Beautiful open floor plan 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath home with Game Room or Media Room. Uppgraded wood floors, ceiling fans and crown molding throughout. Kitchen features granite counter tops, 42” cabinets, tile back splash, stainless steel appliances and walk in pantry. The Family Room features wood flooring, gas fireplace and is wired for surround sound. Dining room can accommodate a large table. Has under stair storage and multiple linen closets. First floor master bedroom is bright and airy with large windows and a large walk in closet, dual sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. Common area has a large pavilion with fire pit, BBQ grills and picnic tables for outdoor parties. Close to shopping, dining and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6829 Swallow Lane have any available units?
6829 Swallow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6829 Swallow Lane have?
Some of 6829 Swallow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6829 Swallow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6829 Swallow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6829 Swallow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6829 Swallow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 6829 Swallow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6829 Swallow Lane offers parking.
Does 6829 Swallow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6829 Swallow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6829 Swallow Lane have a pool?
No, 6829 Swallow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6829 Swallow Lane have accessible units?
No, 6829 Swallow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6829 Swallow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6829 Swallow Lane has units with dishwashers.

