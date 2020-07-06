6825 Cambridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

New! Be the first to live in this custom 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car garage. This one story home contains a large kitchen with an open concept and granite countertops. The master bedroom has what seems to be an endless closet. No expense has been spared with a gas fire place that turns on with the flick of a switch. Location, Location, Location: Walking distance to Cotton Belt Trail great for running, biking, walking etc. 17 miles from DFW International Airport! Hike-Bike Trail. is switch operated. 6 miles from Trinity commuter rail station.