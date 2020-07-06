All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6825 Cambridge Drive

6825 Cambridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6825 Cambridge Dr, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New! Be the first to live in this custom 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car garage. This one story home contains a large kitchen with an open concept and granite countertops. The master bedroom has what seems to be an endless closet. No expense has been spared with a gas fire place that turns on with the flick of a switch. Location, Location, Location: Walking distance to Cotton Belt Trail great for running, biking, walking etc. 17 miles from DFW International Airport! Hike-Bike Trail. is switch operated. 6 miles from Trinity commuter rail station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

