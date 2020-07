Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking

Nice 3-2-2 Home with Spacious Open Floor Plan. Great Welcoming Courtyard Entry leads into Large Living Area. Large Rooms and Closets Which Offer Great Storage Space. Fenced Backyard Gives Room to Play and Entertain with Lovely Patio. This Home is Conveniently Located near Rufe Snow Dr., Close to Shopping, Restaurants, and Schools. This Well-maintained Home is Move-in Ready.