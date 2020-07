Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Amazing home! Entry leads to inviting family room which opens to cozy breakfast nook and kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and countertops to delight the family chef! Spacious master retreat features walk-in closet, separate shower and soaking tub for those precious few quiet moments! Covered patio overlooks backyard retreat, perfect for children's play or weekend barbecues. Gated entry to garage. Detailed application instructions are included in the supplementals.