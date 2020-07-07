All apartments in North Richland Hills
North Richland Hills, TX
6601 Central Avenue
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:15 PM

6601 Central Avenue

6601 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
North Richland Hills
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

6601 Central Avenue, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Showings delayed - current Tenant will vacate at end of month--Kitchen granite countertops .. no carpet= wood like floors.... Long drive-way allows plenty of parking space. Covered carport with storage area -good for mower and small work space.. Fenced backyard.. No neighbor directly behind you makes for a lot of privacy.. Better hurry! Birdville High School. Easy access.. Fireplace.. Open concept..Refrigerator included..Utility area..2 full baths..photos show updates and upgrades . Move in date May 1.. Pet restriction..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6601 Central Avenue have any available units?
6601 Central Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6601 Central Avenue have?
Some of 6601 Central Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6601 Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6601 Central Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6601 Central Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6601 Central Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6601 Central Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6601 Central Avenue offers parking.
Does 6601 Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6601 Central Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6601 Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 6601 Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6601 Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6601 Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6601 Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6601 Central Avenue has units with dishwashers.

