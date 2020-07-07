6601 Central Avenue, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Showings delayed - current Tenant will vacate at end of month--Kitchen granite countertops .. no carpet= wood like floors.... Long drive-way allows plenty of parking space. Covered carport with storage area -good for mower and small work space.. Fenced backyard.. No neighbor directly behind you makes for a lot of privacy.. Better hurry! Birdville High School. Easy access.. Fireplace.. Open concept..Refrigerator included..Utility area..2 full baths..photos show updates and upgrades . Move in date May 1.. Pet restriction..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
