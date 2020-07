Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wonderful half duplex in popular Birdville ISD. 3 spacious bedrooms with 2 full baths and a full 2 car garage!

Wood burning fireplace in family room, nice sized fenced back yard. Kitchen has granite counter tops and a new double sink. Pet considered on case by case basis, but no aggressive breed dogs allowed. Will consider shorter term lease but monthly rent will be higher.