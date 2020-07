Amenities

in unit laundry walk in closets oven

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven walk in closets Property Amenities

This clean spacious upstairs 2 bedroom is ready for move in Unit D. Lots of large rooms with lots of storage walk in closet and utility room can accommodate fullsize washer and dryer. Living Area can accommodate a Large Flat Screen TV and it is cable-ready. Master can accommodate King-size furniture. Counter and cabinet space is abundant and a pantry. Applicants must qualify call for more information.