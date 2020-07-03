All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 6319 Christy Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
6319 Christy Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6319 Christy Court

6319 Christy Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6319 Christy Court, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 3-2-2 duplex in Richland Hills, Birdville, ISD! Beautiful flooring, desirable granite countertops throughout, stainless appliances, spacious rooms, walk-in closets and so much more! Entry opens to a large family room with tray ceilings and a classic brick woodburning fireplace. To the left you will find a sizable dining room that leads to the kitchen with built-in microwave, pantry and ample storage. Great master suite has a pretty bath with accent lighting and an extended countertop for all your personal needs. Other features include nice secondaries, second bedroom with private access to the backyard, storage building and more. Dogs allowed, no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6319 Christy Court have any available units?
6319 Christy Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6319 Christy Court have?
Some of 6319 Christy Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6319 Christy Court currently offering any rent specials?
6319 Christy Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6319 Christy Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6319 Christy Court is pet friendly.
Does 6319 Christy Court offer parking?
Yes, 6319 Christy Court offers parking.
Does 6319 Christy Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6319 Christy Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6319 Christy Court have a pool?
No, 6319 Christy Court does not have a pool.
Does 6319 Christy Court have accessible units?
No, 6319 Christy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6319 Christy Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6319 Christy Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Abbey at Hightower
6889 Hightower Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary