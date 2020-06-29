All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5908 Holiday Lane

5908 Holiday Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5908 Holiday Lane, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Holiday Meadows

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This updated 2/1.5 town home is directly across the street from Liberty Park and within a short walking distance to Richland High! With new upgraded carpeting upstairs and wood like flooring in living room, granite like counter tops, black appliances (FRIDGE INCLUDED!) and updated plumbing and light fixtures, this town home is a show stopper. Downstairs, the living room with wood burning fireplace is open to the dining area and kitchen as well as a 1/2 bath. Both bedrooms feature gorgeous trey ceilings and walk in closets. The shared full bath upstairs includes a full size tub/shower combo.With ample parking and full size washer/dryer connections, this beautiful town home won't last long!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5908 Holiday Lane have any available units?
5908 Holiday Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 5908 Holiday Lane have?
Some of 5908 Holiday Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5908 Holiday Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5908 Holiday Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5908 Holiday Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5908 Holiday Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5908 Holiday Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5908 Holiday Lane offers parking.
Does 5908 Holiday Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5908 Holiday Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5908 Holiday Lane have a pool?
No, 5908 Holiday Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5908 Holiday Lane have accessible units?
No, 5908 Holiday Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5908 Holiday Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5908 Holiday Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

