5736 GUADALAJARA

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

GREAT ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD. SELDOMW DO YOU FIND LEASE PROPERTIES IN THIS AREA. HOME HAS NEW STAINLESS STEEL DOUBLE OVENS AND MICROWAVE .HOME IS FRESHLY CLEANES AND CARPETS SHAMPOOED. MASTER BEDROOM WILL HOLD KING FURNITURE. MASTER BATH HAS SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER AND TWO WALK IN CLOSETS, OTHER TWO BEDROOMS HAVE TWO NICE CLOSETS EACH AND CEILING FANS IN EACH OF THE ROOMS. UTILITY HAS ROOM FOR WASHER DRYER AND OWNER HAS LEFT A FRIDGE FOR EXTRA

STUFF. ENCLOSED PATIO WITH SLIDING GLASS DOORS OFF OF DEN AND A 8X12 WORKSHOP WITH ELECTRICITY.

SEE THIS ONE TODAY BEFORE IT IS GONE..