Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Great 3-2 with carport for 2 cars, storage, fenced backyard, nice size living room with cozy fireplace, separate dining area, ceiling fans, walk-in closet in the master bedroom and so much more. New vinyl plank flooring throughout. 1 pet may be considered with prior approval, size and breed restrictions.