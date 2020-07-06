All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated July 1 2020 at 9:51 AM

5120 Roberta Dr

5120 Roberta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5120 Roberta Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Richland Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Private back yard close to Mall and 820 - This is a great area with easy access to 820 and shopping. Northeast mall is just minutes away. Home features large back yard with privacy fence and no neighbors behind the property. No Carpet! Fridge included. 2 full baths. *HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED* contact our office for details

**In light of the National Emergency surrounding the Coronavirus, we will urge applicants and prospective residents to utilize our web site with photos of our available homes featured as vacant.
We will only schedule a property viewings once applicants have been pre-screened, have submitted completed rental applications and are prepared to secure the property with a deposit after the physical property viewing.
We urge prospects to consider renting sight-unseen from these listings if they can not travel to view homes physically. We will not be scheduling any viewings by surrogates out of consideration to our residents, agents, and their families.

We hope you will understand this policy change. https://straightforwardpropertymanagement.com/rental-search/

(RLNE4706277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5120 Roberta Dr have any available units?
5120 Roberta Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
Is 5120 Roberta Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5120 Roberta Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5120 Roberta Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5120 Roberta Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5120 Roberta Dr offer parking?
No, 5120 Roberta Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5120 Roberta Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5120 Roberta Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5120 Roberta Dr have a pool?
No, 5120 Roberta Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5120 Roberta Dr have accessible units?
No, 5120 Roberta Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5120 Roberta Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5120 Roberta Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5120 Roberta Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5120 Roberta Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

