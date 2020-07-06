All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated July 31 2019 at 8:00 PM

5013 Susan Lee Ln

5013 Susan Lee Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5013 Susan Lee Lane, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Richland Terrace

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to your new home! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath and one car garage home features hardwood flooring throughout. It has been recently remodeled and also has a huge fenced in backyard.
Located in North Richland Hills, close to shopping, restaurants, quick access to the highway. You are in walking distance from Holiday Heights Elementary and in the desirable Birdville ISD.
App fee $35/adult, SecDep $1325
To watch a video tour of this property copy and paste... bit.ly/5013SusanLee ...into your browser.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5013 Susan Lee Ln have any available units?
5013 Susan Lee Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 5013 Susan Lee Ln have?
Some of 5013 Susan Lee Ln's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5013 Susan Lee Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5013 Susan Lee Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5013 Susan Lee Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5013 Susan Lee Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5013 Susan Lee Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5013 Susan Lee Ln offers parking.
Does 5013 Susan Lee Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5013 Susan Lee Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5013 Susan Lee Ln have a pool?
No, 5013 Susan Lee Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5013 Susan Lee Ln have accessible units?
No, 5013 Susan Lee Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5013 Susan Lee Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5013 Susan Lee Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

