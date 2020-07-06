5013 Susan Lee Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to your new home! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath and one car garage home features hardwood flooring throughout. It has been recently remodeled and also has a huge fenced in backyard.

Located in North Richland Hills, close to shopping, restaurants, quick access to the highway. You are in walking distance from Holiday Heights Elementary and in the desirable Birdville ISD.

App fee $35/adult, SecDep $1325

To watch a video tour of this property copy and paste... bit.ly/5013SusanLee ...into your browser.