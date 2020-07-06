5011 Maryanna Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Three Bedroom Two Bath Townhome in North Richland Hills - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath town-home end unit. Hardwood look vinyl flooring throughout common areas. Vaulted ceilings. Walk in closet in master bedroom. Full size utility closet. Small fenced in patio area with rear two car carport. Wood burning fireplace. Tenant to bring own refrigerator. Renters insurance policy required. Tenant responsible to pay all utilities. One small pet considered with an additional pet deposit - no aggressive breeds accepted. $30 non-refundable fee and application will be required for each adult residing in property. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted application.



(RLNE4575795)