North Richland Hills, TX
3936 Glenwyck Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

3936 Glenwyck Drive

3936 Glenwyck Drive · No Longer Available
North Richland Hills
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

3936 Glenwyck Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
This beautiful home is nestled in the quiet but well located Glenwyck Neighborhood. A dream house with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and plenty of room for everyone. Master downstairs with en suite and large walk-in closet. Recent updates include new flooring and stainless steel kitchen appliances! Spacious living and media room areas upstairs and downstairs. Office area upstairs. Great backyard! All out wonderful house that is a must-see! Available now! All pets MUST BE APPROVED in advance by Property Manager. Please check with the Property Manager for pet charges.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3936 Glenwyck Drive have any available units?
3936 Glenwyck Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 3936 Glenwyck Drive have?
Some of 3936 Glenwyck Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3936 Glenwyck Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3936 Glenwyck Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3936 Glenwyck Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3936 Glenwyck Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3936 Glenwyck Drive offer parking?
No, 3936 Glenwyck Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3936 Glenwyck Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3936 Glenwyck Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3936 Glenwyck Drive have a pool?
No, 3936 Glenwyck Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3936 Glenwyck Drive have accessible units?
No, 3936 Glenwyck Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3936 Glenwyck Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3936 Glenwyck Drive has units with dishwashers.

