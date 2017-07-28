3936 Glenwyck Drive

Amenities
This beautiful home is nestled in the quiet but well located Glenwyck Neighborhood. A dream house with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and plenty of room for everyone. Master downstairs with en suite and large walk-in closet. Recent updates include new flooring and stainless steel kitchen appliances! Spacious living and media room areas upstairs and downstairs. Office area upstairs. Great backyard! All out wonderful house that is a must-see! Available now! All pets MUST BE APPROVED in advance by Property Manager. Please check with the Property Manager for pet charges.