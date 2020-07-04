890 Laurel Lane

Amenities

Location. Location. Location! Amazing 4 bedroom/2 bath home located in the highly desired "on the hill" location with multiple living and dining areas plus space for an office or hobby area AND a gameroom space. Tons of closet space, ceiling fans, large interior laundry room and walk-in pantry. Fenced yard with mature trees. Outdoor patio and extra storage building with concrete floor and electricity. Abundant natural light. Seele Elementary school. Oakrun Middle. Owners shows home as 2300sqft. Check square footage.

Recent updates to home include updated master bath, removal of wall paper in kitchen. Not shown in pictures.

**To view the home during the Thanksgiving holiday, call the listing agent at 830.214.5513 **