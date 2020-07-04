All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated December 30 2019 at 2:50 PM

890 Laurel Lane

890 Laurel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

890 Laurel Lane, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
game room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
Location. Location. Location! Amazing 4 bedroom/2 bath home located in the highly desired "on the hill" location with multiple living and dining areas plus space for an office or hobby area AND a gameroom space. Tons of closet space, ceiling fans, large interior laundry room and walk-in pantry. Fenced yard with mature trees. Outdoor patio and extra storage building with concrete floor and electricity. Abundant natural light. Seele Elementary school. Oakrun Middle. Owners shows home as 2300sqft. Check square footage.
Recent updates to home include updated master bath, removal of wall paper in kitchen. Not shown in pictures.
**To view the home during the Thanksgiving holiday, call the listing agent at 830.214.5513 **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 890 Laurel Lane have any available units?
890 Laurel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 890 Laurel Lane have?
Some of 890 Laurel Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 890 Laurel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
890 Laurel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 890 Laurel Lane pet-friendly?
No, 890 Laurel Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 890 Laurel Lane offer parking?
No, 890 Laurel Lane does not offer parking.
Does 890 Laurel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 890 Laurel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 890 Laurel Lane have a pool?
No, 890 Laurel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 890 Laurel Lane have accessible units?
No, 890 Laurel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 890 Laurel Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 890 Laurel Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 890 Laurel Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 890 Laurel Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

