Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

749 Great Oaks Drive

749 Great Oaks Drive · (210) 482-3248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

749 Great Oaks Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 749 Great Oaks Drive · Avail. now

$1,995

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2041 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
AVERY PARK - ***AVAILABLE NOW, SCHEDULE ASAP, YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS THIS GEORGOUS HOME***

Large story and a half with 4 bedrooms, 3 Baths and 2 Living Areas. Many fine features throughout this home in Avery Park. Spacious and open floor plan. Kitchen features black appliances including a refrigerator. Master bath includes a separate stand up shower and garden tub. Nice size backyard features a privacy fence and covered patio. A great place to call home in a Master Planned Community in New Braunfels Texas built by D. R. Horton . Community Pool, Soccer Field and Elementary School are all part of this growing community

***PETS ARE ALLOWED HOWEVER, THEY ARE APPROVED ON A CASE BY CASE BASES. PLEASE SEE PET RESTRICTIONS TAB***

(RLNE5889244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 749 Great Oaks Drive have any available units?
749 Great Oaks Drive has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 749 Great Oaks Drive have?
Some of 749 Great Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 749 Great Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
749 Great Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 749 Great Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 749 Great Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 749 Great Oaks Drive offer parking?
No, 749 Great Oaks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 749 Great Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 749 Great Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 749 Great Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 749 Great Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 749 Great Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 749 Great Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 749 Great Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 749 Great Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 749 Great Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 749 Great Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
