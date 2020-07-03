All apartments in New Braunfels
New Braunfels, TX
739 Mission Heights
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

739 Mission Heights

739 Mission Heights Drive · No Longer Available
New Braunfels
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

739 Mission Heights Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful Custom Built 4/4.5/2 Home on the Hill with Incredible Hill Country Views! - Beautiful Custom Built 4/4.5/2 Home on the Hill with Incredible Hill Country Views! Located in a Gated Subdivision, this Unique Home is Loaded with Upgrades Such as Custom Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Two Gas Fireplaces, Concrete Flooring Throughout, and Claw Foot Tub + Custom Walk-in Shower in Master Bath. Appliances Include a Microwave, Dishwasher, Gas Stove Top & Oven, and Ice Maker. The Property is Complete with a Large Newly Installed Deck in the Backyard and a Sprinkler System! NBISD. No Pets.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3297245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 739 Mission Heights have any available units?
739 Mission Heights doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 739 Mission Heights have?
Some of 739 Mission Heights's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 739 Mission Heights currently offering any rent specials?
739 Mission Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 739 Mission Heights pet-friendly?
No, 739 Mission Heights is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 739 Mission Heights offer parking?
No, 739 Mission Heights does not offer parking.
Does 739 Mission Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, 739 Mission Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 739 Mission Heights have a pool?
No, 739 Mission Heights does not have a pool.
Does 739 Mission Heights have accessible units?
No, 739 Mission Heights does not have accessible units.
Does 739 Mission Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 739 Mission Heights has units with dishwashers.
Does 739 Mission Heights have units with air conditioning?
No, 739 Mission Heights does not have units with air conditioning.

