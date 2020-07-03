739 Mission Heights

Amenities

Beautiful Custom Built 4/4.5/2 Home on the Hill with Incredible Hill Country Views! - Beautiful Custom Built 4/4.5/2 Home on the Hill with Incredible Hill Country Views! Located in a Gated Subdivision, this Unique Home is Loaded with Upgrades Such as Custom Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Two Gas Fireplaces, Concrete Flooring Throughout, and Claw Foot Tub + Custom Walk-in Shower in Master Bath. Appliances Include a Microwave, Dishwasher, Gas Stove Top & Oven, and Ice Maker. The Property is Complete with a Large Newly Installed Deck in the Backyard and a Sprinkler System! NBISD. No Pets.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



No Pets Allowed



