725 Milestone Park Available 07/15/20 Live Minutes from Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels! Spacious 3/2.5/2 Townhome in Old Mill Crossing! - Live Minutes from Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels! Spacious 3/2.5/2 Townhome in Old Mill Crossing! This Home Features Stainless Appliances Including a Stove, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Oversized Kitchen Island w/ Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Pantry, Ceiling Fans, Stackable Washer/Dryer Connections, Double Vanity & Stand Up Shower in Master Bath, Walk In Closet, Master Bedroom Downstairs, Wood Look Tile/Carpet, Privacy Fenced Backyard and Covered Patio! CISD. 2 Pets Max. Dogs - Over 1 Year. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



