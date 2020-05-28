All apartments in New Braunfels
725 Milestone Park
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

725 Milestone Park

725 Milestone Park · (830) 625-8065 ext. 201
Location

725 Milestone Park, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 725 Milestone Park · Avail. Jul 15

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1459 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
725 Milestone Park Available 07/15/20 Live Minutes from Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels! Spacious 3/2.5/2 Townhome in Old Mill Crossing! - Live Minutes from Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels! Spacious 3/2.5/2 Townhome in Old Mill Crossing! This Home Features Stainless Appliances Including a Stove, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Oversized Kitchen Island w/ Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Pantry, Ceiling Fans, Stackable Washer/Dryer Connections, Double Vanity & Stand Up Shower in Master Bath, Walk In Closet, Master Bedroom Downstairs, Wood Look Tile/Carpet, Privacy Fenced Backyard and Covered Patio! CISD. 2 Pets Max. Dogs - Over 1 Year. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE4936818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Milestone Park have any available units?
725 Milestone Park has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 725 Milestone Park have?
Some of 725 Milestone Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 Milestone Park currently offering any rent specials?
725 Milestone Park isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Milestone Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 Milestone Park is pet friendly.
Does 725 Milestone Park offer parking?
No, 725 Milestone Park does not offer parking.
Does 725 Milestone Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 Milestone Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Milestone Park have a pool?
No, 725 Milestone Park does not have a pool.
Does 725 Milestone Park have accessible units?
No, 725 Milestone Park does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Milestone Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 Milestone Park has units with dishwashers.
Does 725 Milestone Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 725 Milestone Park does not have units with air conditioning.
