561 Creekside Forest

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful 3 bedroom Luxury Duplex, New Braunfels, Texas! - CURRENTLY OFFERING 50% OFF 1ST FULL MONTHS RENT!



Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms Custom Duplex Located In Creekside Crossing! 2 Story, 2 Car Garage. High End Features Include Granite Kitchen Countertops, Tile Backsplash, Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Upgraded Cabinets, Brushed Nickel Pendant Lighting & Plumbing Fixtures, Full Size Washer & Dryer Connections, Cultured Marble Square Vanity Sinks, Walk-In Tiled Shower in Master Bath, Upscale Wood-look Tile Flooring, Upgraded Carpeting in Bedrooms with High Ceilings. Xeriscape Landscaping in Front Yard, Private Fenced Backyard with Sprinkler System. Located Near Resolute Hospital, Shopping, Entertainment, Restaurants & Elementary School. APPLY ON-LINE TODAY!



(RLNE4996115)