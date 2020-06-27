All apartments in New Braunfels
561 Creekside Forest
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

561 Creekside Forest

561 Creekside Forest · No Longer Available
Location

561 Creekside Forest, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful 3 bedroom Luxury Duplex, New Braunfels, Texas! - CURRENTLY OFFERING 50% OFF 1ST FULL MONTHS RENT!

Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms Custom Duplex Located In Creekside Crossing! 2 Story, 2 Car Garage. High End Features Include Granite Kitchen Countertops, Tile Backsplash, Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Upgraded Cabinets, Brushed Nickel Pendant Lighting & Plumbing Fixtures, Full Size Washer & Dryer Connections, Cultured Marble Square Vanity Sinks, Walk-In Tiled Shower in Master Bath, Upscale Wood-look Tile Flooring, Upgraded Carpeting in Bedrooms with High Ceilings. Xeriscape Landscaping in Front Yard, Private Fenced Backyard with Sprinkler System. Located Near Resolute Hospital, Shopping, Entertainment, Restaurants & Elementary School. APPLY ON-LINE TODAY!

(RLNE4996115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

