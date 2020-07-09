Beautiful updated 3 Bedroom 2 bath home. New ceramic tile floors, new carpet, granite countertops, ceiling fans throughout. Large Master bath with walk in closet. large walk in laundry room. Plenty of parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 521 MELODY WIND have any available units?
521 MELODY WIND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 521 MELODY WIND have?
Some of 521 MELODY WIND's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 MELODY WIND currently offering any rent specials?
521 MELODY WIND is not currently offering any rent specials.