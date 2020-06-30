410 S Santa Clara Avenue

Amenities

This 1938 home has been completely renovated by a licensed Master Builder. No detail left out. Three bedroom, two bath, complete with granite countertops, original wood floors and stainless steel appliances, spacious bedrooms and walk-in closets. Open floor plan with tons of natural light. 2 car garage with opener on the right side of the home and with an additional electric gate entry to additional parking and carport on the left side. This home sits in the heart of Downtown New Braunfels, within walking distance to restaurants, shopping and the farmer's market