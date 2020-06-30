All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:36 PM

410 S Santa Clara Avenue

410 South Santa Clara Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

410 South Santa Clara Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
This 1938 home has been completely renovated by a licensed Master Builder. No detail left out. Three bedroom, two bath, complete with granite countertops, original wood floors and stainless steel appliances, spacious bedrooms and walk-in closets. Open floor plan with tons of natural light. 2 car garage with opener on the right side of the home and with an additional electric gate entry to additional parking and carport on the left side. This home sits in the heart of Downtown New Braunfels, within walking distance to restaurants, shopping and the farmer's market

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 S Santa Clara Avenue have any available units?
410 S Santa Clara Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 410 S Santa Clara Avenue have?
Some of 410 S Santa Clara Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 S Santa Clara Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
410 S Santa Clara Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 S Santa Clara Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 410 S Santa Clara Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 410 S Santa Clara Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 410 S Santa Clara Avenue offers parking.
Does 410 S Santa Clara Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 S Santa Clara Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 S Santa Clara Avenue have a pool?
No, 410 S Santa Clara Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 410 S Santa Clara Avenue have accessible units?
No, 410 S Santa Clara Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 410 S Santa Clara Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 S Santa Clara Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 410 S Santa Clara Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 S Santa Clara Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

