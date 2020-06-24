All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 382 N Kowald Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
382 N Kowald Lane
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

382 N Kowald Lane

382 N Kowald Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

382 N Kowald Ln, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
382 N Kowald Lane Available 07/14/20 4/2/2 Home in Heather Glen Subdivision! Island Kitchen & Granite Countertops! TONS of Space! - 4/2/2 Home in Heather Glen Subdivision! Island Kitchen & Granite Countertops! TONS of Space! Amenities Include: Gas Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Side by Side Refrigerator, Island Kitchen, Granite Counters, Lots of Cabinet Space, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Open Floorplan and High Ceilings, Stand Up Shower & Walk In Closet in Master Bathroom, Vinyl Wood Look / Carpet Floors, Privacy Fenced Backyard, Covered Patio, and Access to Community Pool & Playground! CISD. 1 Pet Max, 45lbs Max. Owner Must Approve Large Dogs.

*Pool and Playground Keys - Tenant Expense

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE4921568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 382 N Kowald Lane have any available units?
382 N Kowald Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 382 N Kowald Lane have?
Some of 382 N Kowald Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 382 N Kowald Lane currently offering any rent specials?
382 N Kowald Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 382 N Kowald Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 382 N Kowald Lane is pet friendly.
Does 382 N Kowald Lane offer parking?
No, 382 N Kowald Lane does not offer parking.
Does 382 N Kowald Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 382 N Kowald Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 382 N Kowald Lane have a pool?
Yes, 382 N Kowald Lane has a pool.
Does 382 N Kowald Lane have accessible units?
No, 382 N Kowald Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 382 N Kowald Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 382 N Kowald Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 382 N Kowald Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 382 N Kowald Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Berkshire Creekside
677 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 BedroomsNew Braunfels Apartments with Balcony
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Places
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas