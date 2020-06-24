Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

382 N Kowald Lane Available 07/14/20 4/2/2 Home in Heather Glen Subdivision! Island Kitchen & Granite Countertops! TONS of Space! - 4/2/2 Home in Heather Glen Subdivision! Island Kitchen & Granite Countertops! TONS of Space! Amenities Include: Gas Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Side by Side Refrigerator, Island Kitchen, Granite Counters, Lots of Cabinet Space, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Open Floorplan and High Ceilings, Stand Up Shower & Walk In Closet in Master Bathroom, Vinyl Wood Look / Carpet Floors, Privacy Fenced Backyard, Covered Patio, and Access to Community Pool & Playground! CISD. 1 Pet Max, 45lbs Max. Owner Must Approve Large Dogs.



*Pool and Playground Keys - Tenant Expense



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



