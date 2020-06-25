All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 343 Creekside Curve.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
343 Creekside Curve
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

343 Creekside Curve

343 Creekside Curve · (830) 625-8065 ext. 201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

343 Creekside Curve, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 343 Creekside Curve · Avail. Aug 14

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1322 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
343 Creekside Curve Available 08/14/20 Fantastic 3/2/2 Duplex Located in Creekside Crossing with Granite Counters & Stainless Appliances! - Fantastic 3/2/2 Duplex Located in Creekside Crossing! Near Shopping & Entertainment! Amenities Include: Built-In Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven Range, Refrigerator, Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Wood-Look Tile Flooring/Carpet, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Double Vanity/Stand Up Shower in Master Bath, Walk In Closet, Sprinkler System, Garage Door Opener, Privacy Fenced Backyard, Xeriscaped Front Yard w/ Care Included, and Covered Patio. CISD. 1 Pet Max, 35lbs Max. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE3322374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 Creekside Curve have any available units?
343 Creekside Curve has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 343 Creekside Curve have?
Some of 343 Creekside Curve's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 Creekside Curve currently offering any rent specials?
343 Creekside Curve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 Creekside Curve pet-friendly?
Yes, 343 Creekside Curve is pet friendly.
Does 343 Creekside Curve offer parking?
Yes, 343 Creekside Curve offers parking.
Does 343 Creekside Curve have units with washers and dryers?
No, 343 Creekside Curve does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 Creekside Curve have a pool?
No, 343 Creekside Curve does not have a pool.
Does 343 Creekside Curve have accessible units?
No, 343 Creekside Curve does not have accessible units.
Does 343 Creekside Curve have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 343 Creekside Curve has units with dishwashers.
Does 343 Creekside Curve have units with air conditioning?
No, 343 Creekside Curve does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 343 Creekside Curve?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 BedroomsNew Braunfels Apartments with Balconies
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Places
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX
Seguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity