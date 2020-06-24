Stunning home in the highly desirable Mission Hills Ranch subdivision! Open floor plan with a vaulted ceiling to the second story living area. Updated interior with granite counters and new wood look tile throughout the downstairs. Three spacious bedrooms with a bonus loft living area or game room. Beautifully landscaped backyard faces the wooded and secluded greenbelt with access. Backyard is an entertainer's dream with a flagstone fire pit area and fully covered back patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3295 ESPADA have any available units?
3295 ESPADA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 3295 ESPADA have?
Some of 3295 ESPADA's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3295 ESPADA currently offering any rent specials?
3295 ESPADA is not currently offering any rent specials.