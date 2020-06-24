All apartments in New Braunfels
3295 Espada · No Longer Available
Location

3295 Espada, New Braunfels, TX 78132

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
parking
garage
Stunning home in the highly desirable Mission Hills Ranch subdivision! Open floor plan with a vaulted ceiling to the second story living area. Updated interior with granite counters and new wood look tile throughout the downstairs. Three spacious bedrooms with a bonus loft living area or game room. Beautifully landscaped backyard faces the wooded and secluded greenbelt with access. Backyard is an entertainer's dream with a flagstone fire pit area and fully covered back patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3295 ESPADA have any available units?
3295 ESPADA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 3295 ESPADA have?
Some of 3295 ESPADA's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3295 ESPADA currently offering any rent specials?
3295 ESPADA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3295 ESPADA pet-friendly?
No, 3295 ESPADA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 3295 ESPADA offer parking?
Yes, 3295 ESPADA offers parking.
Does 3295 ESPADA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3295 ESPADA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3295 ESPADA have a pool?
No, 3295 ESPADA does not have a pool.
Does 3295 ESPADA have accessible units?
No, 3295 ESPADA does not have accessible units.
Does 3295 ESPADA have units with dishwashers?
No, 3295 ESPADA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3295 ESPADA have units with air conditioning?
No, 3295 ESPADA does not have units with air conditioning.
