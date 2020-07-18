All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

316 Untermaier

316 Untermaier St · (830) 625-8065 ext. 201
Location

316 Untermaier St, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 316 Untermaier · Avail. now

$1,475

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1380 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Stunning New 3/2.5/1.5 Fourplex - Tons of Upgrades! - Stunning New 3/2.5/1.5 Fourplex - Tons of Upgrades! Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer Included! Features Include: Stainless Appliances (Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven Range, and Built In Microwave), Granite Countertops, Pantry, Breakfast Bar, Ceiling Fans, 9ft Ceilings, Nice Open Floorplan, Wood Look Vinyl/Carpet Flooring, Walk In Closets, Washer/Dryer, Double Vanity in Master Bathroom, Crown Molding, Pergola and Privacy Fenced Backyard. Front Yard Care is Included. CISD. 2 Pets Max. Dogs - Over 1 Year. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE5796486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Untermaier have any available units?
316 Untermaier has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 316 Untermaier have?
Some of 316 Untermaier's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Untermaier currently offering any rent specials?
316 Untermaier is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Untermaier pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 Untermaier is pet friendly.
Does 316 Untermaier offer parking?
No, 316 Untermaier does not offer parking.
Does 316 Untermaier have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 316 Untermaier offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Untermaier have a pool?
No, 316 Untermaier does not have a pool.
Does 316 Untermaier have accessible units?
No, 316 Untermaier does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Untermaier have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 Untermaier has units with dishwashers.
Does 316 Untermaier have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 Untermaier does not have units with air conditioning.
