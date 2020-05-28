All apartments in New Braunfels
310 Creekside Curve

310 Creekside Curve · (830) 625-8065 ext. 201
Location

310 Creekside Curve, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 310 Creekside Curve · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1403 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Live Minutes from Creekside Shopping! 3/2.5/2 Duplex with Granite Countertops and Stainless Appliances! - Live Minutes from Creekside Shopping! 3/2.5/2 Duplex with Granite Countertops and Stainless Appliances! This Home is Loaded with Upgraded Amenities Including High Ceilings, Stainless Appliances, Built in Microwave, Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Upgraded "Wood-Look" Tile & Carpet Flooring, Ceiling Fans, Double Vanity/Stand Up Shower in Master Bathroom, Walk-In Closets, Privacy Fenced Backyard with Covered Patio, Sprinkler System, and Garage Door Opener! CISD. 1 Dog Max, 30lb Max. No Cats, Please.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2956640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Creekside Curve have any available units?
310 Creekside Curve has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 310 Creekside Curve have?
Some of 310 Creekside Curve's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Creekside Curve currently offering any rent specials?
310 Creekside Curve isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Creekside Curve pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 Creekside Curve is pet friendly.
Does 310 Creekside Curve offer parking?
Yes, 310 Creekside Curve does offer parking.
Does 310 Creekside Curve have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Creekside Curve does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Creekside Curve have a pool?
No, 310 Creekside Curve does not have a pool.
Does 310 Creekside Curve have accessible units?
No, 310 Creekside Curve does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Creekside Curve have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 Creekside Curve has units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Creekside Curve have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 Creekside Curve does not have units with air conditioning.
