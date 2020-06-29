All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

3014 Green Mountain

3014 Green Mountain Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3014 Green Mountain Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/2.5/1 Spacious Two Story Duplex with a Nice Open Floorplan! Perfect Location for Commuters! - 2/2.5/1 Spacious Two Story Duplex with a Nice Open Floorplan! Perfect Location for Commuters! Features Include: a Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Breakfast Bar, Walk In Closet, Tile/Carpet Flooring, Ceiling Fans, Double Vanity in Master Bathroom, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Covered Back Patio, and Privacy Fenced Backyard! CISD Schools. Pets Negotiable with $50 Monthly Pet Rent.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE2138265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3014 Green Mountain have any available units?
3014 Green Mountain doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 3014 Green Mountain have?
Some of 3014 Green Mountain's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3014 Green Mountain currently offering any rent specials?
3014 Green Mountain is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 Green Mountain pet-friendly?
Yes, 3014 Green Mountain is pet friendly.
Does 3014 Green Mountain offer parking?
No, 3014 Green Mountain does not offer parking.
Does 3014 Green Mountain have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3014 Green Mountain does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 Green Mountain have a pool?
No, 3014 Green Mountain does not have a pool.
Does 3014 Green Mountain have accessible units?
No, 3014 Green Mountain does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 Green Mountain have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3014 Green Mountain has units with dishwashers.
Does 3014 Green Mountain have units with air conditioning?
No, 3014 Green Mountain does not have units with air conditioning.
