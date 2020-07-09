All apartments in New Braunfels
3013 Douglas Fir Drive
3013 Douglas Fir Drive

3013 Douglas Fir Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3013 Douglas Fir Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town Home! - Nice town home! Lots of features including a separate privacy fenced backyard, refrigerator, high ceilings, appliances, Washer/Dryer hook up In Unit Great location ! Easy Access to I-35.

Renter's Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $25.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver this also includes monthly delivery of A/C filters. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5226584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3013 Douglas Fir Drive have any available units?
3013 Douglas Fir Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 3013 Douglas Fir Drive have?
Some of 3013 Douglas Fir Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3013 Douglas Fir Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3013 Douglas Fir Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 Douglas Fir Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3013 Douglas Fir Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3013 Douglas Fir Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3013 Douglas Fir Drive offers parking.
Does 3013 Douglas Fir Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3013 Douglas Fir Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 Douglas Fir Drive have a pool?
No, 3013 Douglas Fir Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3013 Douglas Fir Drive have accessible units?
No, 3013 Douglas Fir Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 Douglas Fir Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3013 Douglas Fir Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3013 Douglas Fir Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3013 Douglas Fir Drive has units with air conditioning.

