3013 Douglas Fir Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town Home! - Nice town home! Lots of features including a separate privacy fenced backyard, refrigerator, high ceilings, appliances, Washer/Dryer hook up In Unit Great location ! Easy Access to I-35.



Renter's Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $25.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver this also includes monthly delivery of A/C filters. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



(RLNE5226584)