New Braunfels, TX
3012 Douglas Fir
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

3012 Douglas Fir

3012 Douglas Fir Drive · (830) 625-8065 ext. 201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3012 Douglas Fir Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3012 Douglas Fir · Avail. Jul 15

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1407 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3012 Douglas Fir Available 07/15/20 3/2/1 Duplex On Corner Lot! Near IH35 - Perfect For Commuters! - 3/2/1 Duplex On Corner Lot! Near IH35 - Perfect For Commuters! This Home Features a Dishwasher, Stove/Oven Range, Breakfast Bar, Carpet and Tile Flooring, Built In Bookcase, Open Floorplan, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, a Walk In Closet in the Master Bedroom, Privacy Fenced In Backyard and Covered Back Patio! CISD. Pets Negotiable.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE2145916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 Douglas Fir have any available units?
3012 Douglas Fir has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3012 Douglas Fir have?
Some of 3012 Douglas Fir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3012 Douglas Fir currently offering any rent specials?
3012 Douglas Fir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 Douglas Fir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3012 Douglas Fir is pet friendly.
Does 3012 Douglas Fir offer parking?
No, 3012 Douglas Fir does not offer parking.
Does 3012 Douglas Fir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3012 Douglas Fir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 Douglas Fir have a pool?
No, 3012 Douglas Fir does not have a pool.
Does 3012 Douglas Fir have accessible units?
No, 3012 Douglas Fir does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 Douglas Fir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3012 Douglas Fir has units with dishwashers.
Does 3012 Douglas Fir have units with air conditioning?
No, 3012 Douglas Fir does not have units with air conditioning.
