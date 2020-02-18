Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3012 Douglas Fir Available 07/15/20 3/2/1 Duplex On Corner Lot! Near IH35 - Perfect For Commuters! - 3/2/1 Duplex On Corner Lot! Near IH35 - Perfect For Commuters! This Home Features a Dishwasher, Stove/Oven Range, Breakfast Bar, Carpet and Tile Flooring, Built In Bookcase, Open Floorplan, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, a Walk In Closet in the Master Bedroom, Privacy Fenced In Backyard and Covered Back Patio! CISD. Pets Negotiable.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE2145916)