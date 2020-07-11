All apartments in New Braunfels
262 POSEY PASS
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:23 AM

262 POSEY PASS

262 Posey Pass · No Longer Available
Location

262 Posey Pass, New Braunfels, TX 78132

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Imagine what you would do w/a 4th BR & bonus area & formal din. that could be re purposed maybe create an off. space, a craft rm, game rm, media rm..the choice is yours! Mult liv, fam & din rms, extra large covered back patio, this home is perfect for entertaining! Spacious master & bath on 1st floor, tile & wood floor in main traffic areas & another BR down. Large island with walk-in pantry, water soft. & 2/50 gal water htrs. Applicants please verify HOA amenities. $300-900+ pet dep per pet w/2 pet limit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 262 POSEY PASS have any available units?
262 POSEY PASS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 262 POSEY PASS have?
Some of 262 POSEY PASS's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 262 POSEY PASS currently offering any rent specials?
262 POSEY PASS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 262 POSEY PASS pet-friendly?
Yes, 262 POSEY PASS is pet friendly.
Does 262 POSEY PASS offer parking?
Yes, 262 POSEY PASS offers parking.
Does 262 POSEY PASS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 262 POSEY PASS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 262 POSEY PASS have a pool?
No, 262 POSEY PASS does not have a pool.
Does 262 POSEY PASS have accessible units?
No, 262 POSEY PASS does not have accessible units.
Does 262 POSEY PASS have units with dishwashers?
No, 262 POSEY PASS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 262 POSEY PASS have units with air conditioning?
No, 262 POSEY PASS does not have units with air conditioning.
