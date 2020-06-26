2417 Arctic Warbler

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Like new 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Located directly across the street from community swimming pool! This spacious home opens to large living, dining & kitchen area. Granite counter tops, brand new appliances including fridge, washer & dryer included! Spacious master bedroom w/ full bath attached. Separate shower & garden tub. Secondary bedrooms located towards front of home w/ full bath attached. Fully privacy fenced backyard with easement between back neighbor! Solar panels reduce utilities! Rent includes the solar lease fee tenant would normally pay.