2417 Arctic Warbler
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

Location

2417 Arctic Warbler, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Like new 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Located directly across the street from community swimming pool! This spacious home opens to large living, dining & kitchen area. Granite counter tops, brand new appliances including fridge, washer & dryer included! Spacious master bedroom w/ full bath attached. Separate shower & garden tub. Secondary bedrooms located towards front of home w/ full bath attached. Fully privacy fenced backyard with easement between back neighbor! Solar panels reduce utilities! Rent includes the solar lease fee tenant would normally pay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2417 Arctic Warbler have any available units?
2417 Arctic Warbler doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2417 Arctic Warbler have?
Some of 2417 Arctic Warbler's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2417 Arctic Warbler currently offering any rent specials?
2417 Arctic Warbler is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2417 Arctic Warbler pet-friendly?
No, 2417 Arctic Warbler is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 2417 Arctic Warbler offer parking?
Yes, 2417 Arctic Warbler offers parking.
Does 2417 Arctic Warbler have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2417 Arctic Warbler offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2417 Arctic Warbler have a pool?
Yes, 2417 Arctic Warbler has a pool.
Does 2417 Arctic Warbler have accessible units?
No, 2417 Arctic Warbler does not have accessible units.
Does 2417 Arctic Warbler have units with dishwashers?
No, 2417 Arctic Warbler does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2417 Arctic Warbler have units with air conditioning?
No, 2417 Arctic Warbler does not have units with air conditioning.
