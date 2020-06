Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great house in Voss Farms offering an open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. Large separated master away form other bedrooms and kitchen. This home also has solar panels that help offset electricity bills and is set up for a smart home. This barely lived in home is ready for a tenant, come see it today! $200 off 1st month rent if rented by March 15th!