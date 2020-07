Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool game room refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 Bath New Braunfels Home! Located in Oak Creek Estates; Close to Creekside Shopping, Entertainment & Gruene! This Gorgeous home features a nice living area that opens up to an eat in kitchen complete with Island, Refrigerator, Tile back splash and Gas cooking! Entertain in the game room, or spend the mornings on the covered back patio. Master bedroom downstairs. Check out the awesome community pool area while you are here. Comal ISD