Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

240 Comal Ave

240 Comal Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

240 Comal Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Downtown New Braunfels

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
I couldn't decide between the headlines "LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION!" or "TONS OF CHARM!" because with this property, you get both! A 1918 Victorian home smack dab in the middle of downtown New Braunfels. Clawfoot tubs, stained glass windows, crown molding, original wood floors, high ceilings and transom windows make this property ooze with charm. You will be within walking distance to restaurants, bars, downtown festivals, Farmers Market, Schlitterbahn, Wurstfest, the Comal river and so much more. Come experience life as a downtownie!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Comal Ave have any available units?
240 Comal Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 240 Comal Ave have?
Some of 240 Comal Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Comal Ave currently offering any rent specials?
240 Comal Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Comal Ave pet-friendly?
No, 240 Comal Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 240 Comal Ave offer parking?
No, 240 Comal Ave does not offer parking.
Does 240 Comal Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Comal Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Comal Ave have a pool?
No, 240 Comal Ave does not have a pool.
Does 240 Comal Ave have accessible units?
No, 240 Comal Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Comal Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 Comal Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 240 Comal Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 Comal Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
