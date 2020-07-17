240 Comal Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

I couldn't decide between the headlines "LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION!" or "TONS OF CHARM!" because with this property, you get both! A 1918 Victorian home smack dab in the middle of downtown New Braunfels. Clawfoot tubs, stained glass windows, crown molding, original wood floors, high ceilings and transom windows make this property ooze with charm. You will be within walking distance to restaurants, bars, downtown festivals, Farmers Market, Schlitterbahn, Wurstfest, the Comal river and so much more. Come experience life as a downtownie!