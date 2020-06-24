Amenities

235 Anne Louise Dr. Available 06/15/20 Location Location Location! Beautiful 3/2/1 Duplex with Stained Concrete Floors & Granite Countertops! - Location Location Location! Beautiful 3/2/1 Duplex with Stained Concrete Floors & Granite Countertops! This Home Features High Ceilings, Stained Concrete Flooring, Stainless Appliances Including a Side by Side Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, and Stove/Oven Range, Tile Backsplash, Granite Countertops, and a Privacy Fenced In Backyard w/ Sprinkler System and Covered Back Patio. Front Yard Care is Included. CISD. 2 Pets Max, 50lbs Max. No Aquariums.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE4804793)