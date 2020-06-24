All apartments in New Braunfels
Location

235 Anne Louise Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
235 Anne Louise Dr. Available 06/15/20 Location Location Location! Beautiful 3/2/1 Duplex with Stained Concrete Floors & Granite Countertops! - Location Location Location! Beautiful 3/2/1 Duplex with Stained Concrete Floors & Granite Countertops! This Home Features High Ceilings, Stained Concrete Flooring, Stainless Appliances Including a Side by Side Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, and Stove/Oven Range, Tile Backsplash, Granite Countertops, and a Privacy Fenced In Backyard w/ Sprinkler System and Covered Back Patio. Front Yard Care is Included. CISD. 2 Pets Max, 50lbs Max. No Aquariums.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE4804793)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Anne Louise Dr. have any available units?
235 Anne Louise Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 235 Anne Louise Dr. have?
Some of 235 Anne Louise Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Anne Louise Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
235 Anne Louise Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Anne Louise Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 Anne Louise Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 235 Anne Louise Dr. offer parking?
No, 235 Anne Louise Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 235 Anne Louise Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Anne Louise Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Anne Louise Dr. have a pool?
No, 235 Anne Louise Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 235 Anne Louise Dr. have accessible units?
No, 235 Anne Louise Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Anne Louise Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 Anne Louise Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Anne Louise Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Anne Louise Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
