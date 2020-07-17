All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 2262 Sun Rim.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
2262 Sun Rim
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2262 Sun Rim

2262 Sun Rim Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2262 Sun Rim Way, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Move in to this custom-built, high quality, upgraded home on a quiet culdesac! This home features all wood cabinetry, high ceilings, all wood tile throughout living, baths, kitchen, dining, and master- carpet in secondary bedrooms. The open-concept design is perfect for entertaining and the large island has plenty of room for guests and get togethers! Luxury meets function with granite counters, 18x18 tile, large laundry room, double vanities, tons of storage, a half bath, and covered patio. Apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2262 Sun Rim have any available units?
2262 Sun Rim doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2262 Sun Rim have?
Some of 2262 Sun Rim's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2262 Sun Rim currently offering any rent specials?
2262 Sun Rim is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2262 Sun Rim pet-friendly?
No, 2262 Sun Rim is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 2262 Sun Rim offer parking?
Yes, 2262 Sun Rim offers parking.
Does 2262 Sun Rim have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2262 Sun Rim does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2262 Sun Rim have a pool?
No, 2262 Sun Rim does not have a pool.
Does 2262 Sun Rim have accessible units?
No, 2262 Sun Rim does not have accessible units.
Does 2262 Sun Rim have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2262 Sun Rim has units with dishwashers.
Does 2262 Sun Rim have units with air conditioning?
No, 2262 Sun Rim does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Berkshire Creekside
677 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 BedroomsNew Braunfels Apartments with Balconies
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Places
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX
Seguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District