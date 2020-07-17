2262 Sun Rim

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Move in to this custom-built, high quality, upgraded home on a quiet culdesac! This home features all wood cabinetry, high ceilings, all wood tile throughout living, baths, kitchen, dining, and master- carpet in secondary bedrooms. The open-concept design is perfect for entertaining and the large island has plenty of room for guests and get togethers! Luxury meets function with granite counters, 18x18 tile, large laundry room, double vanities, tons of storage, a half bath, and covered patio. Apply today!