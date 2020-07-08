Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2257 Hidden Meadow Available 05/06/20 Spacious 3/2/2 House in North Park Meadows! Excellent Location..Walk to Fischer Park! - Spacious 3/2/2 House in North Park Meadows! Excellent Location..Walk to Fischer Park! This Home Features a Stove/Oven Range, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Breakfast Bar, Pantry, Carpet/Vinyl Flooring, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Master Walk In Closet, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Covered Front Porch, Mature Trees, Privacy Fenced Backyard, and Patio! NBISD. 2 Pets Max, 50lbs Max. Dogs - Over 1 Year. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE5732575)