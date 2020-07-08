All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

2257 Hidden Meadow

2257 Hidden Meadow · No Longer Available
Location

2257 Hidden Meadow, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2257 Hidden Meadow Available 05/06/20 Spacious 3/2/2 House in North Park Meadows! Excellent Location..Walk to Fischer Park! - Spacious 3/2/2 House in North Park Meadows! Excellent Location..Walk to Fischer Park! This Home Features a Stove/Oven Range, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Breakfast Bar, Pantry, Carpet/Vinyl Flooring, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Master Walk In Closet, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Covered Front Porch, Mature Trees, Privacy Fenced Backyard, and Patio! NBISD. 2 Pets Max, 50lbs Max. Dogs - Over 1 Year. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE5732575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2257 Hidden Meadow have any available units?
2257 Hidden Meadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2257 Hidden Meadow have?
Some of 2257 Hidden Meadow's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2257 Hidden Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
2257 Hidden Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2257 Hidden Meadow pet-friendly?
Yes, 2257 Hidden Meadow is pet friendly.
Does 2257 Hidden Meadow offer parking?
No, 2257 Hidden Meadow does not offer parking.
Does 2257 Hidden Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2257 Hidden Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2257 Hidden Meadow have a pool?
No, 2257 Hidden Meadow does not have a pool.
Does 2257 Hidden Meadow have accessible units?
No, 2257 Hidden Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 2257 Hidden Meadow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2257 Hidden Meadow has units with dishwashers.
Does 2257 Hidden Meadow have units with air conditioning?
No, 2257 Hidden Meadow does not have units with air conditioning.

