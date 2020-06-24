Its Like A Brand New Home!! Gorgeous and Spacious 4 bdrm 2 story home with nice sized covered back patio overlooking large back yard with no one directly behind you. NEW wood plank flooring thru out; NEW paint thru out; NEW microwave; NEW dishwasher; NEW lighting fixtures and fans. Saltillo tiled entry and kitchen. This home has an Island kitchen and breakfast area that overlooks the fabulous family room with wonderful windows letting in natural light. Dining room or Office space whatever your needs this home has it. You'll love the walk in pantry and W/D combo area. Upstairs you'll find the Master w/double sink vanity; garden tub; separate shower and walk in closet. 3 spacious additional bdrms and full bath. You even have a community pool and playground AND just down the street is Fischer Park. Close to New Braunfels ISD schools!! shopping; restaurants and I-35. Move In Ready!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 218 Val Verde have any available units?
218 Val Verde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 218 Val Verde have?
Some of 218 Val Verde's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Val Verde currently offering any rent specials?
218 Val Verde is not currently offering any rent specials.