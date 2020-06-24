All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated April 8 2019 at 1:34 AM

218 Val Verde

218 Val Verde Drive · No Longer Available
Location

218 Val Verde Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Its Like A Brand New Home!! Gorgeous and Spacious 4 bdrm 2 story home with nice sized covered back patio overlooking large back yard with no one directly behind you. NEW wood plank flooring thru out; NEW paint thru out; NEW microwave; NEW dishwasher; NEW lighting fixtures and fans. Saltillo tiled entry and kitchen. This home has an Island kitchen and breakfast area that overlooks the fabulous family room with wonderful windows letting in natural light. Dining room or Office space whatever your needs this home has it. You'll love the walk in pantry and W/D combo area. Upstairs you'll find the Master w/double sink vanity; garden tub; separate shower and walk in closet. 3 spacious additional bdrms and full bath. You even have a community pool and playground AND just down the street is Fischer Park. Close to New Braunfels ISD schools!! shopping; restaurants and I-35. Move In Ready!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Val Verde have any available units?
218 Val Verde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 218 Val Verde have?
Some of 218 Val Verde's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Val Verde currently offering any rent specials?
218 Val Verde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Val Verde pet-friendly?
No, 218 Val Verde is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 218 Val Verde offer parking?
Yes, 218 Val Verde offers parking.
Does 218 Val Verde have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Val Verde does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Val Verde have a pool?
Yes, 218 Val Verde has a pool.
Does 218 Val Verde have accessible units?
No, 218 Val Verde does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Val Verde have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 Val Verde has units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Val Verde have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 Val Verde does not have units with air conditioning.
