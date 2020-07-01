All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:23 AM

2087 Stepping Stone

2087 Stepping Stone · No Longer Available
Location

2087 Stepping Stone, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful newer home in new community, West Village at Creekside conveniently located minutes away from Creekside shopping center. Whirlpool dishwasher and oven. Garbage disposal. Washer/Dryer connections indoor utility room. Double vanity sinks in both bathrooms. Carpet throughout, tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Master bath complete with nice garden tub and glass stand up shower. Beautiful granite counter tops in kitchen. Nice size walk-in closet in master. Pets are a case by case basis, owner must approve.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2087 Stepping Stone have any available units?
2087 Stepping Stone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2087 Stepping Stone have?
Some of 2087 Stepping Stone's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2087 Stepping Stone currently offering any rent specials?
2087 Stepping Stone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2087 Stepping Stone pet-friendly?
Yes, 2087 Stepping Stone is pet friendly.
Does 2087 Stepping Stone offer parking?
Yes, 2087 Stepping Stone offers parking.
Does 2087 Stepping Stone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2087 Stepping Stone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2087 Stepping Stone have a pool?
Yes, 2087 Stepping Stone has a pool.
Does 2087 Stepping Stone have accessible units?
No, 2087 Stepping Stone does not have accessible units.
Does 2087 Stepping Stone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2087 Stepping Stone has units with dishwashers.
Does 2087 Stepping Stone have units with air conditioning?
No, 2087 Stepping Stone does not have units with air conditioning.

