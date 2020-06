Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful brand new home in Voss Farm. Open 4 bedroom 2 bath one story home. This home is set with smart home technology, along with having solar panel to lower your monthly utility bill. Covered back porch, with a sprinkler system to help with keeping the yard in great shape. Neighborhood has two pools and also have a elementary school. Home will not last long. Leasing service only. Floor plan and features in home are on file.