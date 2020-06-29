All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated March 14 2020 at 12:09 AM

1610 Elizabeth Court

1610 Elizabeth Court · No Longer Available
Location

1610 Elizabeth Court, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Spacious home with open floor plan. Large kitchen with island. Breakfast nook has a sliding glass door to covered patio. Game room and bedrooms are upstairs. Cul-de-sac lot. Fenced backyard. Pets will require owner approval. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize credit and background check. $50 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18. Call New Braunfels Leasing at (830)643-0656.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 Elizabeth Court have any available units?
1610 Elizabeth Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1610 Elizabeth Court have?
Some of 1610 Elizabeth Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 Elizabeth Court currently offering any rent specials?
1610 Elizabeth Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 Elizabeth Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1610 Elizabeth Court is pet friendly.
Does 1610 Elizabeth Court offer parking?
Yes, 1610 Elizabeth Court offers parking.
Does 1610 Elizabeth Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 Elizabeth Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 Elizabeth Court have a pool?
No, 1610 Elizabeth Court does not have a pool.
Does 1610 Elizabeth Court have accessible units?
No, 1610 Elizabeth Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 Elizabeth Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1610 Elizabeth Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1610 Elizabeth Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1610 Elizabeth Court does not have units with air conditioning.
