1265 Old FM 306 Available 07/14/20 Live Within Walking Distance From Historic Gruene! Gorgeous 3/2/2 Duplex with Upgraded Amenities! - Live Within Walking Distance From Historic Gruene! Gorgeous 3/2/2 Duplex with Upgraded Amenities! This Home has Stainless Appliances with Gas Cooking, Stove, Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator. Other Features Include Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar and Island Kitchen, Wood-Look Tile/Carpet Flooring, Ceiling Fans in the Living Room and Master Bedroom, Stand Up Shower with Double Vanity in the Master Bath, and Fenced in Backyard with a Covered Patio. CISD. 1 Pet Max, 45lb Max. Large Dogs Must Have Owner's Approval.



*Comal Floorplan*



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



