patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

1081 Creekside Orchard Available 08/14/20 Excellent 3/2.5/2 Duplex! Live Close to Creekside Shopping, Movie Theatre, and Restaurants! - Excellent 3/2.5/2 Duplex! Live Close to Creekside Shopping, Movie Theatre, Restaurants! This Home Comes Complete with Stainless Steel Appliances (Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, and Refrigerator), Granite Countertops, Island Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, Double Vanity & Stand Up Shower in Masterbath, Walk In Closets, Ceiling Fans, Patio, Xeriscaped Front Yard w/ Care Included, and Privacy Fenced In Backyard. CISD. 2 Pets Max, 50lb Max. Dogs - Over 1 Year, Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE2273042)