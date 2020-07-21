**OWNER OFFERING ONE FULL MONTH FREE RENT** Certain conditions apply. Spacious two story home in great location near shopping and dining. Open living and dining floorplan. Updated flooring downstairs. Spacious kitchen with a lot of cabinets/storage. Upstairs master bedroom complete with full bath and walk-in closet. Nice covered patio in over-sized backyard. All bedrooms upstairs. All room measurements are approx. Kitchen appliances included. Washer/Dryer connections in downstairs utility room. Half bath downstairs. This home is a must see! Pets are a case by case basis. Owner must approve.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1044 Magnolia Wind have any available units?
1044 Magnolia Wind doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1044 Magnolia Wind have?
Some of 1044 Magnolia Wind's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1044 Magnolia Wind currently offering any rent specials?
1044 Magnolia Wind is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1044 Magnolia Wind pet-friendly?
Yes, 1044 Magnolia Wind is pet friendly.
Does 1044 Magnolia Wind offer parking?
No, 1044 Magnolia Wind does not offer parking.
Does 1044 Magnolia Wind have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1044 Magnolia Wind does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1044 Magnolia Wind have a pool?
No, 1044 Magnolia Wind does not have a pool.
Does 1044 Magnolia Wind have accessible units?
No, 1044 Magnolia Wind does not have accessible units.
Does 1044 Magnolia Wind have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1044 Magnolia Wind has units with dishwashers.
Does 1044 Magnolia Wind have units with air conditioning?
No, 1044 Magnolia Wind does not have units with air conditioning.