All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 1044 Magnolia Wind.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
1044 Magnolia Wind
Last updated January 6 2020 at 10:27 PM

1044 Magnolia Wind

1044 Magnolia Wind · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

1044 Magnolia Wind, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**OWNER OFFERING ONE FULL MONTH FREE RENT** Certain conditions apply. Spacious two story home in great location near shopping and dining. Open living and dining floorplan. Updated flooring downstairs. Spacious kitchen with a lot of cabinets/storage. Upstairs master bedroom complete with full bath and walk-in closet. Nice covered patio in over-sized backyard. All bedrooms upstairs. All room measurements are approx. Kitchen appliances included. Washer/Dryer connections in downstairs utility room. Half bath downstairs. This home is a must see! Pets are a case by case basis. Owner must approve.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1044 Magnolia Wind have any available units?
1044 Magnolia Wind doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1044 Magnolia Wind have?
Some of 1044 Magnolia Wind's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1044 Magnolia Wind currently offering any rent specials?
1044 Magnolia Wind is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1044 Magnolia Wind pet-friendly?
Yes, 1044 Magnolia Wind is pet friendly.
Does 1044 Magnolia Wind offer parking?
No, 1044 Magnolia Wind does not offer parking.
Does 1044 Magnolia Wind have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1044 Magnolia Wind does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1044 Magnolia Wind have a pool?
No, 1044 Magnolia Wind does not have a pool.
Does 1044 Magnolia Wind have accessible units?
No, 1044 Magnolia Wind does not have accessible units.
Does 1044 Magnolia Wind have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1044 Magnolia Wind has units with dishwashers.
Does 1044 Magnolia Wind have units with air conditioning?
No, 1044 Magnolia Wind does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNew Braunfels 2 Bedroom ApartmentsNew Braunfels Apartments with Balconies
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX
Seguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District