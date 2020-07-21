1044 Magnolia Wind

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**OWNER OFFERING ONE FULL MONTH FREE RENT** Certain conditions apply. Spacious two story home in great location near shopping and dining. Open living and dining floorplan. Updated flooring downstairs. Spacious kitchen with a lot of cabinets/storage. Upstairs master bedroom complete with full bath and walk-in closet. Nice covered patio in over-sized backyard. All bedrooms upstairs. All room measurements are approx. Kitchen appliances included. Washer/Dryer connections in downstairs utility room. Half bath downstairs. This home is a must see! Pets are a case by case basis. Owner must approve.